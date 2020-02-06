A limited supply of federal tax forms and instructions are currently available at the Commerce Public Library. Printed copies of Georgia State forms are also available for a small copy fee. Additionally, materials from IRS.gov and dor.georgia.gov may be accessed and printed from the library's patron access computers.
The library is open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays and several activities are available for tweens and young adults in the evenings throughout the month. These programs include: Bee Creative, Anime Club, Chess (all ages), Tween Book Club and Smash Bros. Gaming Club.
“Please spread the word about these opportunities for older children to gather with peers and explore new interests,” states Angel Abounader, library manager.
A free SCORE workshop will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. The topic will be "Managing a Service Industry Business." As a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs through mentoring, workshops and educational resources since 1964. These workshops are presented by retired, successful business people who volunteer to share their expertise.
A three-week session of Adult Beginning Computer Classes is scheduled for Monday afternoons beginning March 9 at 1 p.m. Stop by the library or call 706-335-5946 to register.
A Paint and Chat afternoon will be held for adults on Monday, March 30. Facilitator Sandra Cope says "participants will paint on canvas and chat with friends, creating artwork from images drawn on canvas." All supplies will be provided. It's not too early to sign-up and make plans to attend. Staff member Sandra Cope says she is holding this event.
New adult fiction titles now at the library include: J.D. Robb's “Golden in Death,” Luanne Rice's “Last Day,” Erica Spindler's “Look Alike,” Peter Robinson's “Many Rivers to Cross,” Raymond Fleischmann's “How Quickly She Disappears,” Chris Hauty's “Deep State,” Aharon Appelfeld's “To the Edge of Sorrow” and Chris McCormick's “The Gimmicks.” Hauty's novel is described by author C.J. Box as a "fragmentation grenade of a debut thriller."
New book titles in non-fiction now at the library include: “You Can Only Yell At Me For One Thing At A Time” by Patricia Marx, “Answers to 100 Frequently Asked Questions about Social Security” by John Weber, “The Art of Gouache - An Inspiring and Practical Guide to Painting with This Exciting Medium” by Jeremy Ford, “Be Mighty - A Woman's Guide to Liberation From Anxiety, Worry and Stress” by Julie Flett, “Failure to Launch - Why Your Twenty Something Hasn't Grown Up and What to Do About It” by Mark McConville, “Grow Your Own Herbal Remedies” by Maria Groves and “Father of Lions - One Man's Remarkable Quest to Save the Mosul Zoo” by Louis Callaghan.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Feb. 13, 4 p.m., Smash Bros. Club
Thursday, Feb. 13, 4 p.m., Bee Creative
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.