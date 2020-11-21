The Jefferson Public Library is holding a holiday raffle for ages 10 through 18, who are invited to make a festive or book-related tik-tock with the hashtag #jplholidaygiveaway and tag us @thejpl. or write a book review and submit it to wemakingbuttons@gmail.com.
"To see the reviews go to yadigbooks.tumbir.com," Elizabeth Jones states. "You can enter as many times at you want."
The holiday raffle ends Dec. 14.
DINOSAUR BOOKS
A display of dinosaur books is at the library during December.
Jones states, "Love dinosaurs? Dinovember is here! Come in and check out our awesome selection of dino books from our children’s fall display! Be sure to include one of these family favorites! 'Rory the Dinosaur' by Liz Climo, 'Tiny T Rex and the Impossible Hug' by Jonathan Stutzman, 'Brontorina' by James Howe, and 'Dinosaur Rap' by John Foster. Get them before they’re gone!"
RECIPES
There are also holiday recipes available at the library.
Jones states: "From our family to yours, take home one of the Staff Picks: Recipes Edition! It’s filled with scrumptious, mouthwatering, family favorite Thanksgiving recipes!"
Thanksgiving hours are: Nov 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will be closed Nov. 26-29.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours. The library will continue to wave fines until further notice. All books are quarantined four days before check in.
The library offers printing, copying, faxing and scanning to email for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New books are the library are: Donna Andrew’s “The Gift of the Magpie," W. Bruce Cameron’s “a Dog’s Perfect Christmas, Lee Child’s “The Sentinel," Richard Paul Evens’ “The Noel Letters," Fannie Flagg’s “The Wonder boy of Whistlestop," Nicci Frenach’s “House of Correction, Joanna Goodman’s “The Forgotten Daughter," Carolyn Haines’ “A Garland of Bones," Lisa Jackson’s “You Betrayed Me," Lisa Jewell’s “Invisible Girl," Karen Kingsbury’s “Truly Madly Deeply," Sophie Kinsella’s “Love Your Life," Debbie Macomber’s “Jingle All the Way," Leslie Meier’s “Christmas Card Murder," Aimee Molloy’s “Goodnight Beautiful," David Rosenfelt’s “Silent Bite," Lisa Unger’s “Confessions of the 7:45" and Stuart Woods’ “Shakeup.”
