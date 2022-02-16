Teens, on February 21 at 4:30 p.m., come and play games on the Nintendo Wii at the Jefferson Public Library.
"We’ve got Mario Kart, Smash Bros., Mario & Sonic Winter Olympics and some retro games," Elizabeth Jones states. "Plus, there will be snacks to munch on too!"
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include the following:
•Going on now through Feb 19, the quarterly annual book sale. Drop-in by the Quiet Room and browse the selection of fiction and non-fiction books, DVDs and Audiobooks while supplies last! We accept cash or check. Hardbacks are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents.
•Feb 16: Knitters at Noon.
•Feb 16: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Feb 17: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 18: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Feb 19: Yoga at 9:30 a.m. for ages 12+. Taught by Carol Koster. Please bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m. Make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•Feb 21: Teen Video Games at 4:30 p.m.
•Feb 23: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Feb 24: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 25: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Mar 2: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Mar 2: Knitters at Noon.
•Mar 3: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Mar 4: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Mar 7-11 Seed Library Week. Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Get your garden started with the first Seed Library Week of the year. Seed Library members will be able to "check out" up to five seed packets of spring vegetables and flowers. Becoming a member is free! All you need is a library card in good standing and to watch a short video at the Jefferson Public Library. To see what seeds you can take home and plant go to excelatgardening.com to see the catalog. Email Elizabeth at ejones@prlib.org with any questions.
