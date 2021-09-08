Teens and kids who sign up for a library card at the Jefferson Public Library during September, which is Library Card Sign Up Month, or show staff their library card will get a free lanyard while supplies last.
"They must have their parent or guardian present to sign up," Elizabeth Jones states. "Signing up for a library card is free and you get quite a few perks with your card. Perks include free or discounted tickets to various museums, state parks, Center for Puppetry Arts, Go Fish Education Center and Zoo Atlanta. Not to mention free audio books, e-books and magazines through Libby. Don’t wait, come get your library card today."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Sept. 8: Book Club at 1 p.m., Discussing Emily St. John Mandel’s “Station Eleven.”
•Sept. 8: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Sept. 9: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Sept. 10: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Sept. 13-17: Seed Library week. Seed library members, bring your library card to check out Fall seeds. To become a member or if you have any questions, email Elizabeth for more information at ejones@prlib.org.
•Sept. 14: National Coloring Day. Drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and relax with coloring pages. For all ages and all levels.
•Sept. 15: Knitters at noon.
•Sept. 16: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Sept. 17: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Sept. 18: Yoga at 9:30 a.m. for ages 12+. Taught by Carol Koster. Please bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m.. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 10 a.m. Make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•Sept. 20: Teen Doodle Night at 4:30 p.m. for ages 12-18. Each person starts drawing on a piece of paper, then every 3 minutes, we switch drawings. There will be snacks.
•Sept. 21: The Great Kite Build Off @ 11 a.m. for Homeschool k-12.
•Sept. 22: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Sept. 23: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Sept. 24: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Sept. 27: Banned Book Week.
•Sept. 29: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Sept. 30: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Oct. 1: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under
Library hours continue to be Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours. The library will continue to waive fines until further notice.
The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New Books at the library include: Sara Adams’ “The Reading List,” Donna Andrews’ “Murder Most Fowl,” Sandra Brown’s “Blind Tiger,” James Lee Burke’s “Another Kind of Eden,” Jennifer Chiaverini’s “The Women’s March,” Robin Cook’s “Viral,” Catherine Coulter’s “Vortex,” Ash Davidson’s “Damnation Spring,” Beck Dorey-Stein’s “Rock the Boat,” Samantha Downing’s “For Your Own Good,” Michelle Gable’s “The Bookseller’s Secret,” Heather Graham’s “The Forbidden,” Kotaro Isaka’s “Bullet Train,” Darynda Jones’ “A Good Day for Chardonnay,” Sandie Jones’ “The Guilt Trip,” Stephen King’s “Billy Summers,” Jeffrey Kluger’s “Holdout,” Shari Lapena’s “Not a Happy Family,” Allison Larkin’s “The People We Keep,” Joyce Carol Oates’ “Breathe,” Chuck Wendig’s “The Book of Accidents” and Stuart Woods’ “Class Act.”
