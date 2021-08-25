Commerce First United Methodist Church announces a new Bible Study based on the Ray Vander Laan video series “That the World May Know.”
This special study will provide faith lessons that include videos, scriptural study covering both Old and New Testament teachings, and group discussion. Ray Morris will be leading this study. This special Bible Study will begin on Thursday, September 9, in the CFUMC office at 9 a.m. and every Thursday thereafter until the end of the video series.
Everyone in the community is invited to participate in this study -- seating is limited so please call the church and sign up quickly, organizers state.
CFUMC is located at 16 Cherry Street, Commerce.
Contact the church office at 706-335-4018 to sign up for the study and for more information.
