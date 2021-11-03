The first annual Great Pumpkin Contest started this past April at the Jefferson Public Library with contestants taking home Jack O’ Lantern seedlings donated by Howington’s Feed and Supply and Burpee. Over the next five months, the contestants diligently cared for their growing pumpkins trying to grow the heaviest pumpkin in their age group. They fended off (sometimes unsuccessfully) deer, pets, squash bugs and lawnmowers.
"It was a very challenging year to grow squash, but several of our contestants overcame the odds and got pumpkins," Elizabeth Jones states.
Weighing in at 12 lb and 2 oz, the winner of the age group 5-9 is, Kaylee Knapp. Weighing in at 13 lb, the winner of the age group 10-18 is Savannah Jones.
"Thank you Howington Feed and Supply and Burpee for their generous donations which help make the Jefferson Seed Library possible," Jones said.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Nov 3: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Nov 3: Knitters at noon.
•Nov 4: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Nov 5: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Nov 10: Book Club at 1 p.m., discussing Patti Smith’s “Just Kids”
•Nov 11: Closed.
•Nov 12: No story time.
•Nov 16: Home School K-12 at 11 a.m. The monthly home school program is for families with students k-12. These meetings do not build on each other so join us anytime. For questions or more information, email Cathleen at chill@prlib.org.
•Nov 17: Knitters at noon.
•Nov 17: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Nov 18: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Nov 19: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Nov 20: Yoga at 9:30 a.m. for ages 12+. Taught by Carol Koster. Bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 10 a.m. Make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•Nov 24: Holiday Hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Nov 24: No Mahjong.
•Nov 25-28: Closed.
•Nov 30: Bob Ross Mini Canvas Paint-a-long at 5 p.m. Sign up is required. The library will provide the paint, brushes and mini canvases. Bob Ross will teach how to paint a lovely winter scene. This program is for anyone who would enjoy painting, but children under 10 will require an adult to assist them.
The library's regular hours continue to be Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays during business hours. The library will continue to waive fines until further notice.
The library offers printing, copying, and faxing for a small fee.
For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New books at the library are: Donna Andrews’ “The Twelve Jays of Christmas,” Rhys Bowen’s “God Rest Ye, Royal Gentlemen,” Terry Brooks’ “Child of Light,” Meg Cabot’s “No Words,” Lee Child’s “Better off Dead,” Laura Childs’ “Twisted Tea Christmas,” Hillary Clinton’s “State of Terror,” Maria Escandon’s “L. A. Weather,” Jonathan Franzen’s “Crossroads,” John Grisham’s “The Judge’s List,” Alice Hoffman’s “The Book of Magic,” Jonathan Kellerman’s “The Burning,” T.J. Klune’s “Under the Whispering Door,” LaTanya McQueen’s “When the Reckoning Comes," Fern Michaels’ “Santa Cruise,” Liane Moriarty’s “Apples Never Fall,” James Patterson’s “Jailhouse Lawyer” and “2 Sisters Detective Agency,” Anne Perry’s “A Darker Reality,” Richard Powers’ “Bewilderment,” J.D. Robb’s “Forgotten in Death,” Nicholas Sparks’ “The Wish," Colm Toibin’s “The Magician,” Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway” and Colson Whitehead’s “Foul Play.”
