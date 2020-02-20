Looking for adventure? Visit the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson.
“When you have a PINES library card you can access hundreds of thousands of books and materials throughout the state. Library cards are free to all residents of Georgia. The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a member of the Piedmont Library System. With your library card you have access to eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, online language learning and more. You can also receive free admission to Zoo Atlanta for up to four guests with your library card (limited to once a year),” states Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager. “You can check out Georgia State Parks and historic sites passes for free admission and parking to most of Georgia’s beautiful state parks. We are also a Passport Acceptance Facility.”
Those who need a passport for spring break or summer vacation can receive a passport at the library. The library is the only Passport Acceptance Facility in Jackson County. Call to make an appointment. Visit the following website for more details and information: https://travel.state.gov.
The library now has Benton Elementary School yearbooks for sale.
“Relive 80 wonderful years of Benton through pictures, facts and history,” states O’Keeffe. “The yearbooks even have the graduate list from 1938-1957. Purchase it at the circulation desk for $20. We accept checks (made payable to Nicholson City Hall) or exact cash.”
The Homeschool Group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library. All are welcome to attend.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library” group meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. The ladies made over 200 quilts last year. The quilting supplies are donated.
“The quilters bestow their beautiful quilts to the children’s wards of local hospitals and various organizations. They donate a quilt to be raffled every year to benefit the summer programs of our library,” states O’Keeffe.
Beginners are welcome to attend the quilting group.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m., – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or the library’s Facebook page at (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.