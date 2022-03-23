Local therapy dog, Lady, will be at Jefferson Public Library at 5 p.m. on March 29 for Read to a Pup.
"Children who are just starting their reading journey will appreciate the uncritical ears and kind companionship of our canine friend," Joy Stancil states. "This program will help boost the confidence of all emerging readers."
BOUNCING BABIES
Bouncing Babies, which is held every Thursday, will be held on March 24 at 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Cathleen for a storytime like no other, organizers state. The program, for ages 2 and under, opens with a hello song and is followed by a read-aloud-book, a fun and educational felt activity, rhymes, and of course – Bounce. These activities are a great way to encourage development and early literacy.
STORYTIME
Storytime is held at 10:30 a.m. on March 25. Kids ages 5 and under, along with their parents or caregivers, can come enjoy an interactive storytime with Miss Kasey. From fun songs and rhymes to engaging stories, these activities foster a love of reading and promote the development of literacy skills. Come join the storytime fun.
MAHJONG
Mahjong is held March 6 at 1 p.m.
Stancil asks, "Do you enjoy testing your skill, strategy, and luck with games like Rummy? If so, you may want to try Mahjong! Mahjong is a tile-based game played in groups of four that has been a favorite pastime in China since its creation in the mid- to late 19th century. It was first introduced to the United States in the 1920s and continues to gain widespread popularity in the West. To lessen confusion about game rules that may arise from regional variants, our Mahjong group follows the National Mah Jongg League Rules. So whether you are new to the game or have been playing for years, join other players for this popular game on Wednesdays at 1 p.m."
KNITTERS
Knitters will meet at noon on April 6. If you like to knit or crochet, come meet other fellow knitters in the community. We provide a meeting place for knitters to hang out and share ideas. Current members are also eager to teach anyone new to knitting.
LEGO
Lego Drop in & Play is held on April 2 from from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lego fans, drop in between the designated time to unleash your creative Lego energy.
JUNIOR BOOK CLUB
JPL Book Club will meet on April 13 at 1 p.m. 4/13/22 at 1:00
"We welcome all book lovers to join our lively and thought-provoking discussions highlighting a book selected by one of our three moderators, Stancil says. "Barbara, Marena, and Joy alternate months in choosing a book.
For April, Marena will discuss “Jane Eyre,” Charlotte Bronte’s gothic coming-of-age novel. First published in 1847, it revolutionized the literary world with a heroine unlike other female characters of the day. If you would like to join the discussion of this surprisingly modern classic, copies are available at the service desk."
YOGA
Yoga meets on April 16 at 9:20 a.m.
"Start the weekend off right with a calming session of yoga taught by Carol Koster," Stancil says. "This class is suitable for ages 12+ and all experience levels. Don’t forget your towel or yoga mat! Childcare is not offered onsite, so please make arrangements beforehand."
UPCOMING PROGRAMS
Upcoming programs include:
•March 1-30: Sign up begins for the 2nd Annual Great Pumpkin Contest for ages 5-18. Email ejones@prlib.org or come to the service desk to sign up and pre-order your seedling. Contest rules can be found at excelatgardening.com
•Apr 4-8: Seed Library Week. Seed Library members will be able to “check out” up to 5 seed packets of spring vegetables and flowers. Come in Monday through Thursday from 10:00 – 5:45 and Friday from 10:00 – 4:45 to get your seeds. Becoming a member is easy and FREE. All you need is a library card in good standing and to watch a short video. To see what seeds you can take home, go to excelatgardening.com for the full catalog. Email Elizabeth at ejones@prlib.org with any questions you may have.
•Apr 9: Gardening Seminar with Master Gardener Brandy Pethel at 1:00. She will speak on the topic of Invasive Species. Come learn about what they are and why we should care.
•Apr 25-30: Great Pumpkin Contest Pick-Up. Stop by to pick up your pumpkin seed pot. Each biodegradable pot contains two Connecticut Field Pumpkin seeds. If you didn’t pre-order your seedlings, you can still sign up while supplies last. This variety is a pre-1700 cultivar of Native American origin that can grow up to 15-20 LBS. It is a popular Halloween pumpkin that is great for canning, baking, and carving. Visit excelatgardening.com for contest rules, tips on how to grow large pumpkins and information on pest management.
FUN FACT
Library Fun Fact: The oldest known library was uncovered by archeologists in 1850. The Ashurbanipal Library, located in Ninevah in modern day Iraq, dates back to the 7th century B.C. Cuneiform tablets were unearthed detailing the laws and history of the period. Interestingly, they were found to be arranged in a systematic order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.