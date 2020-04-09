The Jackson County School System's food distribution program will resume on Monday, April 13. Services will not be offering during spring break, which is April 6-10.
Thousands of meals have been given out at 10 locations across the county since school closed due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus. Worked based learning student, Clarissa Starnes, who attends Foothills Education Charter High School, is one of the school nutrition staff members handing out food.
“I am so excited to be giving back to my community,” Starnes said. “I feel a part of something.”
The food is offered for students ages 18 and under and is given out at 10 locations in the county. For the food pick up locations and times, visit the website update at bit.ly/JCSS_COVID-19. Participants are asked to stay in their cars and observe social distancing practices.
“Help protect staffers, and please protect yourselves,” organizers state.
Four breakfasts and four lunches will be provided in the grab-and-go bags, and the food is available for all children 18 years old or younger.
"We are especially grateful for the donation of bags -- an essential part of grab-and-go bags -- from Kroger 191 Alps Road, Athens, and Ingles Markets in Commerce," leaders state.
Debra Morris, school nutrition director, said she and her team "were at a standstill as we worked to assemble bags for Thursday's pickups, waiting for our bags to come in, and they were generous enough to donate and help us out."
The team worked with iServe Ministries to support families during spring break.
Anyone who needs help feeding their children or knows someone who does, is asked to reach out to one of the social workers by calling 706-387-7390 or 706-387-7391 or 706-387-7392.
iServe's mobile food pantry will be at the Lanier Tech, Commerce campus, parking lot on Saturday, April 11, and at the Pendergrass Flea Market in Jefferson on Tuesday, April 14. Volunteers are needed at 6:45 am, and food distribution begins at 7 a.m. (with social distancing arrangements in place for everyone's safety).
For more information and details on how you can help and/or get help, visit iserveministries.org.
