This summer, three recent East Jackson Comprehensive High School graduates are participating in the Construction Ready program.
Construction Ready is a four-week boot-camp-style training program that connects those who complete the program with top construction companies who are looking to hire people with these skills. The training is free for eligible applicants who reside in Georgia.
Graduates can earn up to eight credentials including: National Center for Construction Education and Research Core Credential, OSHA 10-Hour Card, First Aid/CPR/BB/AED Certification, Powder Actuated Tool Certification, Laser Tool Certification, Forklift Safety Awareness, A.T.S.S.A. Utility Flagger Certification, and Competent Person Training In Fall Protection.
Construction occupations can include: architect, survey engineer, electrician, construction safety technician, drywall installer, and painter. The average yearly salaries for these occupations range from $41,840 - $87,500.
To learn more about the free Construction Ready program, email Irene Munn at irene.munn@cefga.org.
