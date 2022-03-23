Children can earn a free ticket to see Disney on Ice “Let’s Celebrate” at their local public library.
"In order to earn your ticket, children must read 5 books in order to received their stamped voucher," Nicholson Public Library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "Adults must purchase their tickets. The vouchers are good for either Thursday, April 21, or Friday, April 22, performances at the Gas South Arena. Stop by today and get started earning your free ticket You can access DVD’s, CD’s, and audiobooks from outside your home library system. Items can be placed on hold by accessing your PINES account or go to your local public library for assistance.
O'Keeffe adds, "Spring Break is just around the corner. Stop by to check out the Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites Park Pass! Wild about animals? Find out how you can get a pass free to Zoo Atlanta for three at the library."
Beginning April 4 at the Nicholson library, children 12 and under can enter a drawing to win an “Encanto” prize package. The prize includes: A Disney “Encanto” poster, cinch sack, stickers, and a plush jaguar. To be entered, children have to check out a children’s book, DVD, and/or audiobook from the Nicholson Public Library.
PROGRAMS
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is “White Chrysanthemum." Copies are available at the circulation desk.
Beginning Tuesday, March 29, there will be a “Knit n’ Stitch” group held for any Knitters and Crocheters at the Harold Swindle Library in Nicholson. The group will meet on the last Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. All skill levels are invited to attend. Bring your latest projects and enjoy social interaction with other crafters. Mask wearing is encouraged, not required.
FESTIVAL
It’s back!! Mark your calendars for the City of Nicholson’s Daisy Festival. It will be held on Friday, May 6, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will include food, crafts, games, cakewalk’s, an auction, parade, live music and more. Craft and food booths are still available, for more information call Nicholson City Hall at 706- 757-3408.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME
Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en Espanol con la senorita Irma.
PASSPORTS/OTHER SERVICES
If you are planning a trip within the next year, we encourage you to apply for or renew your passport now to receive it in time for your travel. The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U. S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
HOURS OF OPERATION
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will be closed Saturday, April 16, for Easter.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South Nicholson.
For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
