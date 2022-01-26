Town & Gown Players will present "Leading Ladies" in February.
In this hilarious comedy by the author of "Lend Me A Tenor" and "Moon Over Buffalo," two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA, is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces! Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls head-over-petticoat in love with the old lady’s vivacious niece, Meg, who’s engaged to the local minister. Meg knows that there’s a wide world out there, but it’s not until she meets “Maxine and Stephanie” that she finally gets a taste of it.
Directed by Town & Gown veteran Leslie Kimbell, the talented cast includes returning T&G favorites, Patrick Najar, Lucy Haskil and Nic Ciarochi, as well as new faces, Brie Hayes, Shane Pruitt and Arnie Krauss.
Kimbell says “I have no doubt this hysterically funny show will fully sell out our allotted seating capacity. I would not wait to purchase your tickets. There are only seven performances, and you don’t want to miss it!”
TICKET INFORMATION
"Leading Ladies" runs from February 11 to 20 with in-person performances. Tickets are available for $20, discounts available for members, students, and seniors. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. Tickets may be purchased by ordering online at https://tinyurl.com/tgleadingladies. If ticket buyers have questions, they may email seasontickets@townandgownplayers.org.
Show Dates are: Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., Feb. 12 at 8 p.m., Feb. 13 at 2 p.m., Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., Feb. 18 at 8 p.m., Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. and February 20 at 2 p.m.
The theater is located at 15 Grady Avenue, Athens.
The Town & Gown Players is one of the oldest all-volunteer community theater companies in Georgia. Since 1953, members have been volunteering their time and energy because they believe in producing great entertainment. Each season, T&G’s six Mainstage shows are comprised of four plays, (from classics to world premiere), and two musicals. T&G’s Second Stage focuses on newer and more experimental productions, often with an emphasis on community engagement. T&G encourages all members of the Athens community to participate in live theater — as actors, volunteers, and audience members — and invites all community members to come see what they are all about. T&G is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
For more information, visit www.townandgownplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.