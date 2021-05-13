The Jefferson Tree Council and UGA Extension Office of Jackson County celebrated National Arbor Day on April 23 by dedicating an oak tree planted in honor of former county extension agent Mark Shirley.
Shirley, a retired 4-H extension services coordinator, passed away on December 23 at age 64. Colleagues from surrounding counties and members of Shirley’s family attended the ceremony and shared reminiscences.
“He was the sweetest kid I believe I ever worked with,” recalled Pat Bell, former Jackson County Board of Commissioners chairman and a retired extension agent. “He always thought about others and he always cared about others.”
Shirley also served as a GED instructor at Jackson County Correctional Institute.
“I can’t tell you how many hundreds of people he helped, but these guys are getting out, and without the GED they’d probably be back in,” said Warden Johnny Weaver.
Shirley’s dedication to teaching and service left a legacy that, like an oak, “will go on for generations,” noted Susan Russell, Jefferson city arborist and chair of the Jefferson Tree Council.
The event was held at the Jackson County Agriculture Facility. Shirley served on the planning committee for the facility.
“I think this facility was a vision that he was real proud of,” said Greg Pittman, county coordinator and agriculture agent for Jackson County.
A crowd of approximately 60 people attended the event.
National Arbor Day is celebrated annually on the last Friday of April.
