The Beyond Words Church will have a Trunk or Treat on this Saturday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free candy, food and drinks for all.
Face coverings or masks, along with social distancing, will be required.
The church is located at 231 Arcade Park Street, Jefferson.
Everyone is invited to attend.
