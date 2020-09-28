The Commerce Public Library is hosting a Truck Parade on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m.
Trucks involved will include a fire truck, a police vehicle and a Commerce city utility vehicle, as well as the very first presentation of Piedmont Regional Library's new bookmobile. Children's Librarian, Catherine Harris will be reading a special book in preparation for the parade.
BOOKS INTO PUMPKINS
Library manager Angel Abounader advises "be sure to check the library's Facebook page for tutorials on how to make a snuggly fleece blanket or how to upcycle an old book into a pumpkin. There is also a video made during the summer of a typical Baby and Me program for anyone who is interested and wants to see what the program involves.
E-RESOURCES
PINES has arranged for anyone who would like to use the Commerce Public Library's digital resources to sign up online for immediate access to programs such as eRead Kids, Mango languages, Learning Express and much more.
"With so many needing to work and study from home, this digital access should be very helpful," library manager Abounader states. "This e-card can easily be changed into a regular library card that allows access to the books, audio books, and DVD"s that are available in the library building itself."
KIDS PROGRAMS
Weather permitting, the Kidsercise and Baby and Me programs will be held in the Memorial Garden starting Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m. for Kidsercise and Friday Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. for Baby and Me.
Special regulations such as social distancing and masks will be necessary, but there will be songs, puppets, fingerplays and stories for the children.
Call the library at 706-335-5946 to check on these programs.
STORY TIME
Story time to go is continuing at the entrance to the children's library. Previous themes were dinosaurs, bears, puppies, kittens, apples, and squirrels; and directions for these are still available.
The theme for the first of October is Fall leaves with directions for activities and fingerplays about leaves. Children are being encouraged to make a leaf collection to display at the library as well.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: James Patterson's "The Coast-to-Coast Murders," Jodi Picoult's "Book of Two Ways" and Nicholas Sparks' "The Return." Picoult's novel is reviewed as "about choices that alter the course of our lives."
Two new nonfiction are also now available. "Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning" by Cathy Park Hong is part memoir and part cultural criticism. "Virus in the Age of Madness" by philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy is said to "reveal the fault lines of contemporary society."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.