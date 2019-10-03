Chloe Turner and Brian Roney were married on June 15, 2019, at Red Top Mountain State Park, Acworth, with Pastor Craig Bower officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Martha Turner and Denny and Lauren Turner, Jefferson. She is a 2016 graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School. She attends Kennesaw State University.
The groom is the son of John Roney, Marietta, and the late Aubrey Roney. He is a home school graduate. He attends Kennesaw State University.
Attending the bride were her two sisters, Kelsey Turner, maid-of-honor, and Carly Garcia, matron-of-honor, and friends, Elizabeth Godwin and Emily Worrell.
The couple resides in Marietta.
