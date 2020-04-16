The storm that passed through Northeast Georgia Monday night completely destroyed two homes in Banks County, caused moderate damage to several more homes and left trees down on several roads.
One home on Wofford Creek Trail was a complete loss with the Red Cross called in to assist the family. Another home on Wofford Creek Trail received moderate damage.
One home on Apple Pie Ridge Road received major damage, while a home on Aqua Lake Drive received moderate damage.
Most of the damage was from Homer north with the concentration in the Baldwin area. No injuries were reported.
Trees were reported down on Highway 63 near Sunshine Church Road, Scales Creek Road at Bellamy Road, Highway 105 at Ferguson Road, Old Highway 441 North, Rock Springs Road, Yonah-Homer Road, Broad River Road, North Mangum Bridge Road at Grove Level Road, Carnes Circle, Wynn Lake Road, Chambers Road, Baldwin Heights Road, Damascus Road, Mocassin Gap Road, Highway 198, Caudell Road, Hartwick Drive, Daily Road, Pless Drive, Dalton Circle, Harmony Church Road, Highway 441, West Ridgeway Road, North Mangum Bridge Road, Dogwood Drive, Wynn Shoals Road, White Road, Carson Road, Ward Road, Hawkins Road, Wynn Lake Road, Shubert Lane, Highway 184 and Sunshine Church Road.
