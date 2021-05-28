Summer Reading is already in full swing at the Commerce Public Library with many children already tracking their reading either on Beanstack or with personal reading logs.
Two programs are planned for this week. Bee Keeping with Mr. Harold will be held on Tuesday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while children are invited to make a Wildflower Suncatcher with the Commerce Garden Club on Thursday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Book displays will be centered around the programs for the week, too. Most of the library's Tuesday and Thursday programs are designed to be drop in programs this summer. Longer hours are planned for each program so that attendance can be spaced out and patrons can drop in and stay 5 or 30 minutes, or as long as you like.
CRAFT PROJECT
This week's "Take and Make" projects are a paper jellyfish for kids and a sewing activity, fleece mouse, for teens.
"Pick them up while they last," library manager Angel Abounader states. "Each activity comes with instructions but there will also be a video on our youtube channel. You can find a link at prlib.org/commerce."
There will also be a Young Adult anime movie at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, with Teen Smash planned for its regular hours that day from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m,
WRITER'S GROUP
The writer's group usually meets the first Tuesday of every month but will meet on Tuesday, June 8, this month. Those interested 18 and up are welcome to come check it out.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Fern Michaels' "Hidden," Margaret Mizuskima's "Hunting Hour," Clive Cussler's "The Saboteurs," Nora Roberts, "Legacy" and Heather Graham's "The Unforgiven." There are also two by Jim Butcher, "Brief Cases and Side Jobs."
"New Mindful Home" by Joan Thornhill and "How to Grow Your Own Food" by Angela S. Judd are both new in nonfiction.
One new book in the juvenile section might be of interest to many during Tails and Tales Summer Reading is "Outdoor School: Animal Watching: The Definitive Nature Guide" by Mary Kay Carson. It is described as an interactive field guide to animals with immersive activities to encourage exploring. Tracking and identifying animals as well as recognition of bird calls and animal sounds are also included.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include:
•Monday, Adult Writer's Group, 10:30 a.m.
•Tuesday, Bee Keeping, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., drop-in and stay as long as you like.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Make a Wild Flower Suncatcher, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•Young Adult, Anime Movie 1 p.m.
•Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m.
