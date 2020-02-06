Jackson County Comprehensive High School FFA member Darren Tyner recently placed third in the Area II FFA Agricultural Electrification Career Development Event. The event was held at Jackson EMC in Jefferson.
Participants in the FFA Agricultural Electrification Career Development Event demonstrate the proper use of electrical tools, present a speech/demonstration on an electrical energy-related topic, answer problem solving questions pertaining to electrical wiring and rural electrification and complete an assigned wiring problem based on The National Electrical Code.
This CDE also provides opportunities for FFA members to demonstrate their skills in electrical wiring, critical thinking and communications. The Electric Membership Corporations throughout Georgia sponsors these activities as a means of promoting education in the safe, efficient use of electrical energy.
The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Tyner, a senior, is the son of Brad and Jessica Tyner of Hoschton. Micah Story and Greg Gilman are his FFA advisors.
The FFA Agricultural Electrification Career Development Event is sponsored by Georgia’s Electric Membership Corporations as a special project of the Georgia FFA Foundation.
