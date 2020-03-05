The University of Georgia Extension will host a “getting the best of pest green webinar series,” a commercial and private pesticide license credit course, on Thursday, March 12, from 3 - 5 p.m. Registration is at 2:45 p.m.
Registration is $20 per person and is payable at the door.
The event will be held at the Jackson County Extension Office, 255 Curtis H. Spence Drive, Jefferson.
Categories will include: Hour 1 – 1 CEU in Cats. 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 or 41 and Hour 2 – 1 CEU in Cats. 23 or 24.
Speakers will be: Eric Rebek - pest management in greenhouse production and Clint Waltz - Green-Up 2020: Forecast for turf grasses and pest management.
RSVP for the class by calling 706-367-6344.
Upcoming webinar credit courses will be held on: Thursday, May 14; Thursday, July 16, Thursday, Sept. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 12.
For full webinar and CEU credit details visit gtbop.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.