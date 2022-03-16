An upcoming event at the Maysville Public Library includes on Monday, March 21, at 10 a.m., representatives from the Georgia Farm Bureau will be at the library for a book presentation.
"Everyone is invited to attend," library manager Shannon Wheeler said. "All children present will receive a surprise from the Georgia Farm Bureau."
LEGO CLUB
Lego Club meets every Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"This fun event is for all ages," Wheeler said.
CHESS CLUB
The Maysville Public Library is beginning a Chess Club. The first meeting of the Chess Club will be held on Thursday, March 17, at 3:30 p.m. All ages and skill levels are invited to attend.
NEW AT THE LIBRARY
New books at the library includes: "Listening Still" by Anne Griffin, "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today" by Valerie Bertinelli, "The Golden Couple" by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, "Angels of The Pacific" by Elise Hooper, "The Lightning Rod" by Brad Meltzer, "High Stakes" by Danielle Steel, "The Darkest Place" by Phillip Margolin, "Run Rose Run" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson, "Shadows Reel" by C.J. Box, "big Nate Aloha!" by Lincoln Peirce, "New From Here" by Kelly Yang, "Max & the Midknights: The Tower of Time" by Lincoln Peirce, "Blue Boat" by Kersten Hamilton and "Welcome to Your World" by Smriti Prasadam-Halls.
New DVDs include: "Supergirl" Season 6, "S.W.A.T. Seasons 2 and 3, "The Good Doctor" Season 3, "Journal for Jordan," "Silent Night" and "Coming 2 America."
