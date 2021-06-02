Jackson County Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School Sunday through Thursday, June 6-10, from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
The VBS is for ages 2 to 12 and is free. Those who would like to attend can register at JCBaptist.com.
The church is located at 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.