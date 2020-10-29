The Commerce Public Library will host the first annual Veterans Day Program in the Memorial Garden at 4 p.m. on Nov. 10.
This event is open to everyone in the community. Representatives from the American Legion, Albert Gordon Post 56, will speak on what Veterans Day is and how to honor veterans who have served in war time and in peace.
"This is an ideal program for families with homeschool children as there will be an opportunity for questions," states library manager Angel Abounader. "Wear your red, white and blue to show support."
HALLOWEEN DISPLAYS
Book displays in the library include Halloween stories for children and thriller, true crime and ghost stories for adults. There is also an ongoing display on diversity during the month of October.
"Be sure to check the Commerce Library's Facebook page, also," advises Abounader. "Staff member Sandra Cope has a video and directions for a no sew snuggly blanket. Be on the look-out for other virtual Thanksgiving programs and crafts available in the library."
FOOD DRIVE
The library is hosting a food drive to benefit the local food bank. Drop unexpired items off at the library and be sure to check out a cookbook for Thanksgiving inspiration for family meals while here.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Anne Perry's "Christmas Resolution," Tracie Peterson's "Forever By Your Side," Sophie Kinsella's "Love Your Life," Richard Evans' "Noel Letters," William W. Johnstone's "The Wicked Die Twice," Raeanne Thayne's "Sea Glass Cottage," Lisa T. Bergren's "Selah" and Laura Snelling's "Blessing to Cherish."
Other new fiction ready for check-out include: Heather Graham's "Dreaming Death," Elin Hilderbrand's "Troubles in Paradise," Jim Butcher's "Battle Ground," Dean Koontz' "Elsewhere" and James Rollins' "Unrestricted Access." This last novel has both new and classic short stories by Rollins.
New nonfiction include: Kate Sinkler "Dawson's American Sherlock - Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI," Jonathan Adler's "His Very Best - Jimmy Carter A Life," Philip Margotin's "Bruce Springsteen All the Songs - the Story Behind Every Track" and Catherine Katz' "The Daughters of Yalta - the Churchills, the Roosevelts and the Harrimans."
Also now available are two books that may be of special interest to bicycling enthusiasts. They are written and signed by author Jerry Dusterhoff. "Bicycle Journeys with Jerry" recounts his experiences from Vermont to the Pyrenees, including a chapter on the Tour de Georgia. "Gotta Go!" gives Dusterhoff's advice about "cycling vacations in fantastic locations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.