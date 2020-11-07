Jackson County Comprehensive High School’s JROTC program has partnered with the school choir, band and Drama Club to host a Veterans Day USO-like show at the JCCHS Auditorium on Wednesday, November 11, at 4 p.m.
"We encourage all veterans to attend this show to honor all veterans," organizers state.
Command Sergeant Major Melvin Farr and Colonel Al Fracker, instructors of the JROTC program, plan to make this an annual event on Veterans Day, and they are hopeful for a great turnout as the teachers, students, and cadets have invested a lot of time and effort to develop this program.
Admission is free to all, and the Pilot Club of Jefferson is providing snacks and drinks.
