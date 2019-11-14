Local veterans spoke, patriotic music was presented and flags were waving across Jackson County during the past week as special Veterans Day programs were presented at area schools.
The first Veterans program was held on Thursday with Muffins with the Military and a program were held at North Jackson Elementary School with the last program being held Monday morning at Commerce Middle School. Veterans programs were also held at Maysville Elementary, East Jackson Middle, Gum Springs Elementary, West Jackson Middle, West Jackson Elementary, East Jackson Elementary and Jefferson High.
NORTH JACKSON
Stars and stripes waved in the air as Jackson County Comprehensive High School JROTC presented the colors at North Jackson Elementary School’s Veterans Day program. The ceremony is hosted by the school’s student leadership team. Leilah Carroll and Jossie Vargas welcomed guests to the program.
Brook Lockman, Anabelle Pittmon and the school’s sign language club led the Pledge of Allegiance. Cheyenne Smith and Cohan Peal read letters to veterans and Ella Weaver gave a poppies explanation. Gaby Duska and Claire Jones recognized veterans and students greeted veterans by shaking hands and giving them a thank you letter with a drawing of a poppy flower for their service.
Cohan Peal and Eli Avrett then called on students to present a flag for each branch of service. Daniel Nunez and Kaylee Roberts led students and veterans in the singing of “God Bless the USA." Gabby Duska then read a poem and soloist, Haylen McEver led students in the singing of “We Honor You.” Warren Bass announced a moment of silence to remember service men and women and to remember fallen soldiers. Michael Burel played taps and Maher Magness closed the ceremony.
MAYSVILLE
Maysville Elementary School hosted its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 8. Michele Archibald, principal, welcomed guests and closed the ceremony. East Jackson Comprehensive High School JROTC presented the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Avery McCollum, Tristan McDonald, Skylar Pyle, Abby Smith and Daniel Uribe.
Fifth graders then sang the National Anthem. Master Sergeant (Retired) Shon E. Wilson was this year’s keynote speaker. Kindergartners and first graders sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” Students, Alex Ramirez, Georgia Brock, Amir Aly, Ashlyn Tucker, Anthony Gaither and Emma Gamble honored each branch of service and second and third graders thanked soldiers.
Rene Bridgewater, media specialist, presented a slideshow honoring veterans and the history of taps was presented by Rhielle Reese. Taps was played from a recording of SSG Jesse Tubb, U.S. Army. Fourth and fifth graders then sang God Bless the U.S.A. Students and staff at MES extended their greatest thanks to the nation’s veterans on this centennial celebration of Veteran’s Day.
EAST JACKSON MIDDLE
At East Jackson Middle School, principal Kim Johnson welcomed students. The University of North Georgia Color Guard presented the colors. The UNG Patriot Choir presented music, including a joint selection with the seventh grade school choir. Student leaders, Logan Beck and Dennis Cooper, led the pledge.
The guest speaker was Col. Ted Studdard, USMC, retired, who spoke on his service, and the experiences he had during his career in the military, including the many countries he traveled to.
Writing contest winner, sixth grader Courtney Cameron read her winning essay. The EJMS seventh grade band played a medley of patriotic music. A special presentation honoring family members and friends of students and staff who have served in the military was shown.
Kim Johnson gave the closing remarks.
GUM SPRINGS
Local veterans were honored on Monday, Nov. 11, during the annual Veterans Day program at Gum Springs Elementary School (GSES). A group of approximately 50 veterans turned out for the event. The GSES chorus provided the opening music and performed the National Anthem. GSES principal Todd Graichen welcomed everyone in attendance and gave the closing remarks. Members of the Jackson County Comprehensive High School JROTC presented the colors. GSES student council officers led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Audrey Hutton and GSES fifth grade students recognized the veterans and Hutton introduced keynote speaker Senator John Wilkinson. GSES first graders performed patriotic songs and Jackie Cooper, GSES music teacher, played Taps. A moment of silence was observed during the program.
WEST JACKSON MIDDLE
Students and staff at West Jackson Middle School (WJMS) honored local veterans on Monday, Nov. 11, during the annual Veterans Day program. A number of local veterans turned out for the event held in the school’s gym. WJMS principal Melissa Conway and WJMS FFA members welcomed everyone to the event. FFA members led the Pledge of Allegiance and recognized the veterans. The WJMS chorus performed the National Anthem and “Of The I Sing, America!” The WJMS band performed the “March of the Armed Forces,” and provided patriotic music at the beginning and end of the event. The colors were presented by members of the Jackson County Comprehensive High School JROTC. WJMS eight grader Katelyn Twiss read her essay on what Veterans Day means. WJMS students Georgia Lance and Lillian Conner performed “Veterans Hallelujah.” The seventh grade students at WJMS presented a patriotic production and Ansley Bauer played Taps. Three WJMS staff members who are also veterans – Cindy Thompson, Jason Shiver and Derek Barr – were recognized.
WEST JACKSON ELEMENTARY
More than 1,000 students from West Jackson Elementary School honored dozens of veterans and their families during a ceremony on the school football field Monday. Music was provided by United Saxaphones of America -- three retired band directors and Hayden Hutchison, a junior at Jackson County Comprehensive High School -- and children from kindergarten through fifth grade, singing under the direction of WJES Teacher of the Year Stephanie Cleveland. Chants of "USA! USA!" and applause for the vets accompanied the current and former members of the armed forces as they made their way from the field to the cafeteria for a reception, many walking with their children and grandchildren through a "corridor of honor." The event was organized by the WJES student leadership team.
EAST JACKSON ELEMENTARY
East Jackson Elementary School honored veterans with a ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11. Allyson Pennington, principal, opened the ceremony and welcomed guests and students. Lisa Ellis, assistant principal, introduced the 22 veterans who attended the ceremony and thanked them for their service.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School’s ROTC then presented the colors and visitors recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Laurie Bunn then led students in the singing of several patriotic songs. Fifth graders sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” first graders sang “This Land is Your Land,” second graders sang “America,” third graders sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and fourth graders sang “America the Beautiful.”
JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL
Major General George B. Harrison was the guest speaker at the Veterans Day program on Monday at Jefferson High School. He spoke on the history of Veterans Day and its importance. Others on the program included Brooks Benton who sang the National Anthem, the JHS Women’s Ensemble Dragon A Capella Choir who sang “In Flanders Field” and the AFJROTC who presented the colors.
Superintendent John Jackson gave the welcome, Brady Parham ledge the pledge, principal Brian Moore introduced the veterans, Major Wayne Magnusson introduced JHS graduates currently serving in the Armed Forces and the JHS band played a medley of Armed Forces songs.
COMMERCE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Commerce Middle School honored more than 20 veterans, including two from World War II, at its annual Veterans Day program.
The ceremony is held in the gym with the student body and community members. The program included essays written by students. The winner from each grade level – fifth- through eighth-grade – read their essay.
Caden McWilliams, Noah Rumbaugh, Destiny Moore and Ivy Tolbert read their essays.
The CMS band planned "Sousa's Cadets" as the students entered. The band also performed the "Star Spangled Banner," a medley of the service songs and the "Freedom Finale."
Guest speaker was Chris Corkery, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at the school. Corkery is a veteran, serving in the Army.
