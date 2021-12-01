"Patrons have enjoyed the Veteran's Christmas Tree so much that it will be used throughout the holidays," says Commerce Public Library Manager Angel Abounader. "Anyone who would still like to add a veteran from their family is welcome to do so. However, patrons who have contributed to the tree are invited to pick up their ornament to take home and enjoy on their own tree."
STORY WALK
The story walk for December will be the Jolly Christmas Postman by Janet and Allen Ahlberg. As an accompanying activity children will be invited to make three Christmas cards - one to take home and two others that the library will take to a nursing home.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. children from Bridgeway Academy, as well as five young piano students, will perform traditional Christmas carols in the library auditorium.
"Please come and join this Christmas caroling tradition," asks library assistant and piano teacher, Xiaohong Hart. "Then on Thursday, Dec. 9, Christmas Chess will be held, but please call ahead to reserve a place. Looking ahead, too, the children's Christmas party will be on Tuesday, Dec.14, at 4 p.m. with Santa and Mrs. Claus. All are welcome."
CALENDAR
The Friends of the Commerce Library commissioned a 2022 calendar filled with pictures of local businessmen and city employees who represent the city. Buzzie joins in on each page, as well. Ask at the desk if you would like to purchase a copy for $10 - money that will be used to support library programs.
Lbrary displays are now filled with Christmas books and DVD's, including a large collection of Hallmark Christmas movies.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Janet Evanovich's "Game ON," Clive Cussler's "The Devil's Sea," Anne Perry's "A Christmas Legacy," Ken Follett's "Never," Michael Connelly's "The Dark Hours," Jennifer Ryan's "The Kitchen Front," W.E.B. DuBois' "The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois," James Matteon's "Reprieve"and David Baldacci's "Mercy."
Some of the new nonfiction titles include: "Happiest Man on Earth" by Eddie Jaku, "Only the Rich Can Play - How Washington Works in the New Gilded Age" by David Wessel, "The Dying Citizen" by Victor Davis Hansen and "The Carpenters - The Musical Legacy" by Mike Lennox.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include the following:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Christmas Caroling Concert, 6 p.m.
•Thursday, Teen Smash, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Christmas Chess, 6 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday Baby & Me 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.