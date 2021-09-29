A virtual candlelight vigil in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Week, which is Oct. 3-9, will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.
To attend virtually, join the Facebook page, look up "Advantage" in the search bar or go to www.facebook.com/Advantagecommunity.
Donations can be made at www.friendsofadvantage.org.
For more information, contact Tammy at 706-296-8086.
The organization is for residents of Jackson, Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Madison, Morgan, Oconee, Walton and Oglethorpe counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.