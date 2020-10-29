The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson is offering virtual programs to the community.
"We are committed to sharing our passion for learning with children and adults," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. " This year has proven to be a challenge for teachers, parents, children and librarians, alike. In an effort to provide support to parents, teachers and children, the Harold S. Swindle Public Library is providing virtual programs that are engaging and creative. We offer our travel program, 'Bella and Harry, Let’s Visit' series each week, visiting new and exciting destinations. Stop by and pick up your craft and post it on our Facebook page to be entered in a drawing to win Bella and Harry plushies, a book and a lapel pin."
One of the most popular monthly virtual Story Times is, "hora de cuentos en espanol, with Ms. Irma."
"Ms. Irma reads stories in Spanish introducing viewers to a variety of topics, seasonal events and holidays," O'Keefe states. "Each month, we also have a community leader who shares a themed book with our viewers. If you would like to be featured community reader, contact us at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library."
She adds, "Virtual programming is not the only way we are engaging the community, we are constantly adding new and exciting books for patrons of all ages. We offer a wide range of graphic novels, picture books and chapter books in all genres. All children learn differently. Whether you have an auditory, verbal, visual, physical, logical, social or solitary learner, we have the materials for you to help your child succeed. Studies have proven that early literacy is imperative to developing vocabulary skills, comprehension skills, decision making and creative skills necessary to achieve future goals."
HALLOWEEN PLANS
On Saturday, October 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the Harold S. Swindle Public Library for a Boo Bag! The Boo Bags will have treats and goodies for the children to enjoy. The bags will be handled according to CDC health guidelines. Children have to be present to receive a bag. The City of Nicholson, Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library and The Nicholson Fire and Rescue Station have provided the goodies.
PASSPORTS
Ready to travel? Need a passport? the Harold S. Swindle Public Library is the only Passport Acceptance Facility in Jackson County? The library has trained and certified agents by the U. S. Department of State, to initiate and execute passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library hours of operation are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
