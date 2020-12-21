The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson will be starting the new year off with several new virtual and self-directed programs and story times.
"Children will enjoy our weekly 'Enchanted Story Time with Lady Sherri,'" library manager Rhonda O'Keefe said. "Stop by and pick up a make and take craft that coordinates with the weekly stories. We will also be introducing 'Czarina Lena’s Reading Palace.' Each month join Czarina Lena as she reviews all types of children’s books. She will share her royal secrets on finding authors and series."
The “Reading Around the World in 80 Days” series with the traveling Chihuahua duo of Bella and Harry will conclude this next week. The book series written by Lisa Manzione follows the adventures of these two adorable pups as they learn about other countries, cities, and their cultures. The virtual story time is posted weekly on the library Facebook page (Harold S. Swindle). Along with the story is a craft centered around that week’s destination. Make and take crafts can be picked up at the library.
Ms. Irma hosts the library virtual Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en espanol.
"This month, join Ms. Irma as she shares a Christmas book in Espanol," O'Keefe said. "Don’t forget to watch as Santa reads 'Who Will Help Santa This Year' on our Facebook page. Check out our new children’s books and pick up one of our weekly make and take crafts, Mad Libs, or coloring sheets for children."
SERVICES OFFERED
The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a nominal fee. Scanning is free of charge. If you need WiFi, it is available even when the library is closed. No password is required to use it free in the library parking lot.
Ready to travel? Need a passport? Save yourself a trip to Atlanta by calling or visiting the library. The library is a passport acceptance agency. The library has trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
During the month of December, the library will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed on Thursday, December 24, Friday, December 25, and Saturday, December 26, for Christmas. The library will also close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, and will be closed on Friday, January 1, and Saturday, January 2.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.