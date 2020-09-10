Virtual story time is offered on the Nicholson Public Library's Facebook page every Monday.
On Monday, September 14, "Lady Sherri’s Enchanted Story Time." will be featured
"Pick up your craft at the library," O'Keefe states. "Find out how Groovy Joe soothes dinosaurs with ice cream."
On Monday, September 21, Ms. Irma’s Spanish story time, Hora de Cuentos en espanol, will be featured.
This month’s featured Community Reader will be Nicholson’s Mayor Jan Webster. Mayor Webster’s story time will be on September 28.
"Nicholson Public Library is grateful for the sponsors of our programs," O'Keefe states. "We would like to thank: Jaemor Farms, Chik Fil A, Funopolis and McDonald’s all located in the Banks Crossing area plus Subway and Dairy Queen of Commerce. Thank you to these businesses that help support public libraries."
NEW LIBRARY CARD
In celebration of Library Card Sign-up Month, this September stop by the Nicholson Public Library to trade in your old PINES card for one of our new designs, for free.
Patrons who trade in their old cards or new patrons who sign up for a library card will be entered into a drawing for a Funopolis Family Fun Pack.
"A PINES library card is a gateway to a variety of resources," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "In addition to print books for children, young adults and adults, you can access e-books, e-magazines, audiobooks and DVD’s. Learning Express is a free online learning center that helps with computer skills, GED preparation, professional licensing exams and more. Mango Languages offers over 60 languages to learn. We also have Museum and Park passes available for checkout. Our hope is the Atlanta Zoo Program will be up and running again soon. Our library offers free high-speed internet in our parking lot (available without a password). Stop by today and sign up for the smartest card in your wallet."
LIBRARY HOURS
The Nicholson Public Library is open the following hours: Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
