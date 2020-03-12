The Jefferson Community Theatre will host its Script Speak Script Preview and Reading on Sunday, March 15, from 2-4 p.m. at the Jefferson Station Community Room.
“We need you for a fun afternoon of script reading,” leaders state. “Do you have the acting bug but don't have the time to commit to a rehearsal schedule? This is a great opportunity to show off (or hone) your skills and have a little fun.”
Actors/readers will cold read excerpted scenes from approximately four different scripts being considered for upcoming JCT productions. (Scripts will be provided.) Each reading session will last approximately 20 minutes with up to 10 minutes of discussion afterwards.
“Whether you are new to theatre or a seasoned actor, everyone is welcome to participate,” leaders state. “Try out a new character, a new accent, show off your skills, critique a script or just come by to hang out. Like it? Hate it? We want to know.”
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and readings will start promptly at 2 p.m. Arrive early to sign up to read a role (or two).
“We'd love to have you join us,” leaders state. “Tell a friend. The more the merrier. This is a free event that is open to the public.”
Scripts being considered for this event are: "Rumors," "Dearly Beloved," "Failure: A Love Story," and "Noises Off." Have a script suggestion? Call the office or bring copies for consideration.
The Jefferson Station Community Room is located between the Jefferson Library and Police Department, at 1000 Washington Street in Jefferson.
For questions, contact the office at 706-367-5714.
