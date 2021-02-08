Mrs. Camille Whalen, a Family and Consumer Sciences instructor at Commerce High School, was recently named the 2021 Georgia Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences (GATFACS) Teacher of the Year.
This award is given to a FACS teacher who has made contributions to teacher and student success, provided innovations in Career and Technical Education (CTE), and holds leadership roles in the local and greater CTE community.
A native of Commerce, Mrs. Whalen is in her ninth year of teaching Nutrition and Food Science and her seventh year of teaching at her high school alma mater. She graduated from The University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences Education in 2012 and received her Masters’ Degree in Family and Consumer Sciences from the University of Tennessee in 2014.
During the 2019-20 school year, her Nutrition and Food Science program at Commerce High School was Industry Certified. The Industry Certification process, an initiative by the Georgia Department of Education, reviews programs by leaders in business and industry. It helps strengthen all program components including, but not limited to: project-based instruction in the curriculum, updated lab equipment and technology for the classroom, and business and community involvement in all aspects of the program.
Mrs. Whalen serves as the Family, Career and Community Leaders of American (FCCLA) Chapter Adviser for Commerce High School; she also serves as the Region FCCLA Adviser for surrounding schools in the area. She serves on the School Leadership Team and is the Social Committee Chair for Commerce High School and enjoys driving the school bus for Commerce City Schools' extracurricular activities.
Camille resides in Athens with her husband, Cole, and their two-year-old, Finn. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, attending UGA athletic events, serving in her role as Chapter Adviser for Alpha Omicron Pi at UGA and working a part-time job at Board and Brush.
(0) comments
