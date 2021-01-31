The Winter Challenge continues this week at the Nicholson Public Library. Children can stop by the circulation desk at the Nicholson Public Library and pick up the challenge. On the challenge are nine activities for the children to choose from.
By completing three activities across, up, down or diagonally, they will be entered into a prize drawing of Jan Brett’s latest book, Cozy and a Cozy themed bandanna. The children must drop off the completed challenge sheet at the library to be entered into the drawing.
STORY TIME
Storytime is offered with Lady Sherri and her weekly Enchanted Story Time. Each week, Lady Sherri will read a different book and show children how to make a themed craft. The craft kits are available at the library.
"Nicholson’s own petite princess, Czarina Lena, in her Reading Palace, reviews children’s books from all genre," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "Discover new authors and books or see how your favorite rates on her crown scale."
Ms. Irma hosts our virtual Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en espanol. Each month Ms. Irma reads a themed book in Spanish.
LIBRARY APP
Libby is Piedmont Regional Libraries app for e-books, e-magazines and audiobooks. Through Libby, patrons can listen or read their favorite books for free. Choose from hundreds of titles in a variety of genres.
"Libby is easy to use, stop by the library or go to prlib.org to find out more about this awesome digital resource," O'Keefe states.
State park passes are offered at the library.
O'Keefe states, "Tired of looking at the same place? Pack up the gang and head to one of Georgia’s beautiful state parks. First, stop by the library and check out one of our Georgia State Park Parks and Historic Sites pass. The pass will enable you to park free of charge at any one of over 100 places. For more information, visit GaStateParks.org."
The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a nominal fee. Scanning is free of charge. If you need Wi-Fi, it is available even when the library is closed. No password is required to use it free in our parking lot.
Atlanta Zoo passes are now available.
:Stop by and watch the Atlanta Zoo DVD (must have a valid PINES library card) and one of our staff members will issue you a voucher good for three free admissions," O'Keefe states. "The pass is valid Mondays-Fridays, only. The pass is redeemable for up to four weeks from the issue date. You must present the pass and your PINES library card at the Zoo. Currently, the Zoo has a timed ticket system in place. They are allowing walk-up admissions for patrons using the Pass Receipt, so that patrons do not have to go online to schedule a specific time and date to visit. We do suggest that you call the Zoo or to visit their Know Before You Visit webpage for hours and any updated information. Know Before You Visit—zooatlanta.org/visit/zoo-atlanta-and-the-coronavirus-covid-19/ or call them at 404 624-9453."
The library is a Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate and “execute” passport services. Book an appointment at the library or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
Library hours of operation are as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 S., Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
