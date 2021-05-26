A group of West Jackson Elementary School first graders excitedly gather around a Tower Garden in the hallway pulling at the leafy greens growing from the sides of it, some of the kids pulling off the vegetables they’ve grown to try them. They are just as excited to show visitors their outdoor garden where bright flowers and greens are neatly growing. The first graders then head over to the farm yard talking about the chicks that were hatched from 10 eggs, their bunny that sometimes visits the classroom and the goats.
The students are getting hands-on experiences through the Farm to School program where they are learning not only about where their food comes from but also science and math lessons.
Ileta Redmon is the Farm to School Specialist who works with students in grades Prek-5th at WJES.
Miss Ileta shares her passion for gardening and farming, as well as her personal story for how healthy eating is healing. It’s evident how excited the students are to work with her in the gardens and farm yard.
First graders are planting seasonal gardens, second graders are planting a pollinator garden. Third grade is communicating the harmful effects of pollution. Fourth graders are improving farm animal habitats. Fifth grade has informed others how to stay protected during the pandemic. Even kindergarteners are solving environmental problems that are unique to each class.
“The focus of the program is to introduce fresh fruit and vegetables to students in order to improve the quality of their diet and food choices,” says Kathy Venable, STEAM collaborate teacher. “Students are highly engaged in lessons that involve planting, growing and cooking the fruits and vegetables from our school garden.”
These lessons the students are doing “on the farm” are aligned with science, math and ELA state standards for each grade. For example, the students use math skills such as measuring and graphing. They study science skills such as temperature tracking when they compare precipitation in the different seasons and how this impacts their gardens.
Community partners including Farm to School, The Alliance Theater, The UGA Museum of Art, The High Museum, The UGA Botanical Gardens and Amazon support the program by providing resources and guidance in solving the problems that students have identified.
The position of Farm to School Specialist was created by Dr. Debra Morris, the Director of School Nutrition for the Jackson County School System. This is a Title IV funded position.
