West Jackson Middle School celebrated National FFA Week, Feb. 28- March 4, 2022.
"This National FFA Week embraces more than 93 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization's future," leaders state. "More than 735,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture."
During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education.
West Jackson Middle School celebrated National FFA Week by participating in the following activities: A Georgia Commodity gallery walk, Teacher and Bus Driver Appreciation, hosting a snack drive for Bags of Love and more.
Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by developing their unique talents and exploring their interests in a broad range of career pathways. FFA members are our future leaders, our future food suppliers, our future innovators and more!
Whether it is through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture's future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.
