The women of Paradise AME Church will celebrate the annual Women's Day on Sept. 26 at 3 p.m.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Libya Baaquar. She was ordained Itinerate Elder in May 2009. She is currently Chief of Staff at Trinity AME Church, Atlanta.
The theme for this occasion is "Women of God - #BeautifulFearfullyWonderfullyMade" Psalm 139:14.
All who attend are asked to wear a mask.
The Rev. Willie J. Wynn is pastor.
