The Nicholson Public Library is the recipient of a series of books provided by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission.
The three volume set of books chronicles the efforts and undertakings of the women’s suffrage movement in the United States. The set includes: "Around America to Win the Vote" by Mara Rockliff, "The Woman’s Hour: Our Fight for the Right to Vote" by Elaine Weiss and "National Park Service Women’s Suffrage Reader" (an anthology of essays).
"The library is open to the public and has an our ever-increasing collection of print books for children, young adults and adults," states Rhonda O'Keefe, library manager. "We have a large selection of DVDs and audiobooks available for checkout. Public access computers are available for all of your needs. The library offers: printing, copying, scanning and faxing for a nominal fee. Check out all of our resources at https://prlib.org."
O'Keefe adds, "Children have headed off back to school. Virtual learning, home-schooling or face to face, the Nicholson Library is here to help. Through our digital services, we offer ebooks, emagazines and audiobooks. Learning Express is the perfect tool to help children prepare for exams, such as: SAT, ASVAB, GED and more. The School Center offers resources for classroom and homework success. There is also a Computer Skills Center for learning basic computer skills and popular programs. All of these resources and more are available with your PINES library card. Stop by the Nicholson Public Library today and get the smartest card for your wallet."
Story Time to Go is offered at the library to entertain young ones without technology.
"Stop by the library and check out one of the weekly themed books," O'Keefe said. "In addition to the books, we will have DYI finger puppets and songs that coordinate with the books."
Spanish Story time is back with Ms. Irma. It is once a month. Hora de cuentos en espanol en Nicholson! Little ones will learn new words, phrases and even songs in Spanish.
The Nicholson Public Library is located at 5466 US Highway 441 South Nicholson. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook(Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
