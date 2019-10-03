The families of John and Sallie Wood will celebrate family on Sunday, October 6, at Bethany Christian Church fellowship hall, 312 Historic Homer Hwy., Homer.
The meal will be held immediately following the worship service which starts at 11a.m.
"Let’s fill the church with honor and love of the Wood family," organizers state.
Ice and paper goods will be furnished.
For more information, call Carol Ayers at 706-677-2236.
