Anthony and Michele Wood, Commerce, announce the engagement and marriage of their daughter, Victoria Wood, to David Rice, son of Charles and Caren Rice, Hartwell.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Charles Wood and Loretta and Rick Tucker of Commerce. She is also the granddaughter of Mike and Carol Buffington of Commerce.
Miss Wood is a 2015 graduate of Commerce High School. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, with a bachelor's degree in biology in 2019. She is currently attending the Dental College of Georgia pursuing a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree.
The future groom is grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Blanton B. Rice of Royston. He is also the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. McDaniel of Ocilla.
Mr. Wood is a 2016 graduate of Hart County High School. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of North Georgia Dahlonega with a Bachelor's degree in Biology in 2019. He is currently attending the Dental College of Georgia pursuing a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree.
The wedding will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at the Hartwell First United Methodist Church. The reception will follow at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.