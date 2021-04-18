The Piedmont Regional Library System is rolling out its newest online resource, World Book Encyclopedia and World eBook. Both services are free to every person with an active library card.
“World Book is a nationally recognized and trusted academic research and learning tool used for decades to bring high quality and trustworthy information to people of all ages,” says Beth McIntyre, regional director of the Piedmont Regional Library System. “In addition, many academic resource are difficult to find and to log in to. Students frequently give up trying to find legitimate resources and resort to just using Google. World Book Online is fast and easy… just go to prlib.org and log in with your library card. You will find the right answer, not a lot of wrong ones.”
World Book Advanced provides access to tens of thousands of informational articles, primary resources, historical documents, special reports, research and citation help, access to interactive maps and atlases, and more.
Through World Book Advanced, patrons also have direct links to daily newspapers from around the world, and other current multimedia resources.
“Students and even adults are challenged to find facts in the current environment of fake news and mistrust media," McIntyre said. "There is now a plethora of current event material in one trustworthy place. That is important in this digital age."
Kelli McDaniel, regional assistant director, further adds, “We didn’t just stop there, we also brought World eBooks and its more than 2,500 e-books to our already vast free e-library. These books cover readers from kindergarten to adult, and even feature simultaneous use titles, meaning a whole class or book club can read the same book at the same time.”
Both resources are available online at PRLIB.org. Click on World Book Online to access either World Book Advanced or World eBook and follow the prompts to gain immediate access. If you don’t have a library card, you can immediately sign up for one online.
The Piedmont Regional Library System serves ten libraries in Banks, Barrow, and Jackson counties. All libraries are open to the public. To find your local library and current hours open, visit prlib.org.
