Ever wonder what children around the world do for fun? Find out this month as the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson presents its Children’s World Culture Fair on Tuesday, March 24. Children will play games, make a craft and enjoy activities based on other cultures. This free program is from 4-6 p.m. for ages four and older with a caregiver.
Spring is right around the corner and that means it’s time for a visit to Zoo Atlanta. The library offers free admission for up to four guests, with a PINES library card. Stop in and ask how to sign up.
Benton Elementary School Yearbooks are for sale at the library.
“Relive 80 wonderful years of Benton through pictures, facts and history. It even has the graduation list from 1938-1957,” states Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager.
The yearbooks are available for purchase at the circulation desk at the library for $20 each. Checks (made payable to Nicholson City Hall) or exact cash are accepted.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. The ladies made over 200 quilts last year. Beginners are welcome.
The Homeschool Group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Nicholson Public Library. All are welcome.
The library is a passport acceptance facility. Call to book an appointment.
For more information, visit https://travel.state.gov.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 US Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org, or the library’s Facebook page at (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
