A number of Young Adult novels will soon be added to the Commerce Public Library collection, such as: "My Hero Academia 12" by Kohei Horikoshi, "Belle Revolte" by Lynsey Miller (fantasy) and "Blue is the Warmest Color" by Julie Maroh.
Library manager Angel Abounader states, "Read the classic novel that inspired the award-winning movie 'Kiki's Delivery Service,' now with beautiful illustrations that mirror the popular Ghibli movie. Need something scary to haunt your winter nights? Try 'Contagion' by Erin Bowman and 'The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein' by Kiersten White!"
ANIME ADAPTIONS
A number of the library's available manga will be receiving anime adaptations this January "The Promised Neverland" is a series that took the world by storm. The summary is as follows,"Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as 'Mom,' all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing"(from the VIZ website).
The long-awaited release of season 2 will debut on January 8.
"Horimiya" is a wholesome and realistic romantic comedy about two quirky high school students. The first episode of "Horimiya" will debut January 10.
The critically-acclaimed manga Natsume's Book of Friends is a thought-provoking, emotional tale of an orphan with the ability to see spirits. The series follows Natsume as he helps various spirits with their problems. "Natsume's Book of Friends" has received a new short film that will be released on January 16.
Also, for teens interested in Eastern culture, there is K-Pop albums available for check out and the library will host a Zoom meeting on January 19 at 2 pm. The topic will be top tourist destinations in Seoul, South Korea. Email aabounader@prlib.org for the Zoom link.
BOOK VINE
The Book Vine will be meeting on Friday, January 15, for the regular book discussion. The book being highlighted is "The Bookshop on the Corner" by Jenny Colgan. This novel is reviewed as "a witty and warm-hearted novel."
PROGRAMS
Programming in the Memorial Garden (weather permitting) include:
Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 .a.m
Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
Friday, Book Vine, 1 p.m., January 15
Tuesday, Korean Culture: Touring Seoul 2 p.m., Zoom Meeting, January 19
