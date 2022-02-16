Winners of the Young Georgia Authors writing contest at East Jackson Middle School have been announced.
In sixth grade, Olivia Warwick placed first, David Kwak and Ollie O’Bannon tied for second, and Skyler Robinson placed third.
In seventh grade, Seanna McCarthy placed first, Zoey Kozlowski placed second, and Lea D’Angelo placed third.
Writing by Olivia Warwick and Seanna McCarthy will advance to the district competition.
"We are so proud of the entries submitted this year for our Young Georgia Authors writing competition," school leaders state. "The competition was steep at East Jackson Middle School. Congratulations to our YGA winners!"
