Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town. Join the Harold S. Swindle Public Library, Nicholson, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6 – 8 p.m. for an annual Yuletide Magic event. Children of all ages can make a craft, enjoy cookies, listen to seasonal music and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“Be sure to bring your camera to take pictures,” states Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager. “The event is free and open to everyone.”
Santa’s favorite elf, Kathryn, will be decorating cookies with the children on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Drop by from 4 - 6 p.m. to join the fun. The program is free and open to all ages with a caregiver.
The Friends of the Nicholson Public Library are sponsoring a Booklovers prize drawing. Now through Friday, Dec. 20, tickets can be purchased for $1 each. The Booklovers Basket includes: a handcrafted Dr. Seuss book buddy pillow and throw, an original acrylic painting by local artist Chris Embrick, entitled Mountain Cabin, books for children and adults, and other treats to entice booklovers. Tickets can be purchased at the library and proceeds help support the Summer Reading Program.
Those who have library fines and would like to help the community “Food for Fines” is the perfect way to relieve fines and help others at the same time. Now through Friday, Dec. 13, bring in boxes or canned goods to the library. One can or box equals $1 towards fines. This only applies to fines, not damaged or lost items.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The Homeschool group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Nicholson Public Library. All are welcome.
The Nicholson Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. The library staff can assist in the completion of applications and make sure all supporting documents are in order. Call the library for an appointment or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
The holiday closures for the library are as follows: The library is closed on Saturday, Dec. 21; Tuesday, Dec. 24; Wednesday, Dec. 25; Saturday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Hours of operation from Monday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Jan. 3, will be 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. except for Tuesday, Dec. 31. New Year’s Eve the library will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Normal library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. -7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577, or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org, or the library’s Facebook page at Harold S. Swindle Public Library.
