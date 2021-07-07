James Edward Pitcher, Baldwin, graduated from the School of Medicine at Mercer University with Doctor of Medicine degree.
Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges — liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement — on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.
