The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority approved plans for the third phase of its groundwater study during its Nov. 10 board meeting.
The authority approved an agreement with Emery and Garrett to continue the groundwater investigations that started in Nov. 2020.
The first phase and second phase focused on the delineation of favorable sub-areas and the selection of specific test well drilling targets. The third phase will focus on exploratory drilling.
During the first task of the third phase, Emery and Garrett will provide GPS locations for all selected drilling targets, with site review by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the local health department if required.
During the second task of the third phase, Emery and Garrett will drill test wells at target locations. The first intended targets will be on the Jackson County High School property, with plans to drill this month or next month.
Other promising locations include the southeast and northeast areas of the county, as well as an area near Doster Rd. in West Jackson.
The total cost for the third phase amounts to $277,250.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Nov. 10, the authority approved:
- an agreement with J&K Utilities for sewer line relocation work in the amount of $94,700. The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to enlarge the roundabout at Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 11, requiring the relocation of sewer facilities. The authority also ratified a $35,000 expenditure for insertion valves related to the relocation of multiple water facilities.
- a preliminary application for the realignment of Bill Wright Rd. at Valentine Industrial Pkwy. Jackson 337 is looking to develop a cross-dock facility.
- a cashier’s check guarantee for installation of a water line extension by Alston Construction Company at a warehouse facility on Hwy. 129 in Pendergrass.
