The Georgia High School Association’s (GHSA) proposed reclassification for 2020-22 will move Jefferson up to Class AAAA with Jackson County joining them.
East Jackson will remain in Class AAA, and Commerce will stay in Class A Public.
These classifications aren’t yet official. Schools have until Monday (Nov. 11) to file an appeal.
The GHSA posted the proposed reclassification list Tuesday (Nov. 5). A new 2.0 multiplier was used for this cycle, counting all out-of-district enrollment at a school as double.
The multiplier was aimed at private and city schools, who typically have larger out-of-district enrollment numbers than county schools.
Jefferson, a city school, with an enrollment of 1,184 reported 252 out-of-district students, pushing its enrollment to 1,436 after the multiplier was applied. Because of that, Jefferson jumped from Class AAA to Class AAAA, though not to Class AAAAA as had been speculated.
Jefferson narrowly missed jumping to Class AAAAA as it will be the second-largest Class AAAA school behind Northwest Whitfield (1,437).
Jackson County had a reclassification count of 1,326, moving it up from Class AAA to Class AAAA.
East Jackson stayed in Class AAA with a count of 1,033. Commerce remained in Class A Public with a count of 608. The school has 148 out-of-district students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.