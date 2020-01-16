The Jefferson Community Theatre will present "I Don't Want To Talk About It" at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Commerce High School Performing Arts Center; at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 at the Jefferson High School Performaing Arts Center; and at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Jefferson High School Performing Arts Center.
The play is directed by Christine Dalton and is being presented in cooperation with Jackson County Family Connection. The theme of the play is issues facing teenagers today, including the topic of suicide.
"As a therapist, I am really passionate about helping people overcome the difficult parts of their journeys," Dalton said. "A few years ago, I heard updated statistics about teen and young adult suicide rates increasing by over 70 percent in the last decade. To expand on statistics, if we go with national averages with the most research done and put it in perspective for high school students in this county, it would mean that over 300 students have made some time of attempt in the last year with over 600 thinking about it frequently. It was a helpless feeling to confront that reality."
Dalton said that she sought a way to impact the community with education about these topics. She found this script and approached the Jefferson Community Theater with the idea.
“After approval, I began meeting with each of the three school districts to try to get it presented within the high schools,” she said. “Eventually, we got the needed ‘yes’ from each of the schools and began. Each of the high schools has students in the production; and so it has been a privilege to get to educate them regarding mental health issues in the hopes that they go back into their schools as advocates for their peers. The students have repeatedly said, they just want adults to listen to them about the tough stuff. We hope this production will open doors for that to happen.”
The public performances will have over 15 resources available for families to connect with following the performances.
“My hope is to never have to sit with someone who has buried a child again,” Dalton said. “I am humbled that the community has supporting breaking the silence on this major health issue.”
The suicide hotline number is 1-800-273-8255 and the resource for GCAL is Georgia Crisis and Access Line-1-800-715-4225.
For more information, check out the website www.jeffersoncommunitytheatre.com.
