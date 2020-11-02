The City of Jefferson's election for a new council member will be held Nov. 3 with voting at the Civic Center in town. This will be separate from the larger General Election that will take place the same day in other locations around Jackson County.
The swearing-in of a new mayor and council member will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. also at the Civic Center.
Jon Howell is the only candidate for mayor on the ballot while the District 3 seat will be decided between Christine Dalton and Cody Cain.
