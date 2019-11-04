Jefferson completed the cross country season with two of the better showings in Class AAA at the state meet in Carrollton Saturday (Nov. 2).
With 127 points, the girls’ team earned a spot on the podium with a fourth-place finish behind private school powers Westminster (39), Pace (55) and Lovett (89). Jefferson placed sixth in the boys’ race with 247 points behind Westminster (74), Pace (76), Lovett (101), North Hall (115) and Dawson County (121).
Katherine Law led the girls’ effort with an 11th-place finish and time of 20:53.44, followed by Caitlin Schroeder (15th, 21:24.15), Olivia Kulniszewski (28th, 22:09.29), Emily Byrd (31st, 22:20.93) and Sydney Bowles (46th, 23:04.29).
On the boys’ side, Matthew Schroeder paced Jefferson with an eighth-place showing and a time of 16:55.54. Others scoring were Levi Holliday (38th, 18:10.82), Cooper Gibson (47th, 18:21.25), Brett Brush (60th, 18”47.94) and Stephen Graveman (96th, 19:39.24).
“The boys ran about as well as they could,” Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said. “For the girls, our three, four and five (runners) ran very well. Katherine and Caitlin were definitely not at their best. Finishing with a podium spot was very good for the girls. Matthew ran his best race of his career I think.”
Both Matthew Schroeder and Law have been invited to run in the Nov. 16 Meet of Champions in Fayetteville.
Jackson Co. girls take 11th in Class AAA
The Jackson County girls’ cross country team had hoped for a top-10 finish at state and finished just outside of that with an 11th-place showing at state Saturday in Carrollton. Coach Brittley Blount was ecstatic nevertheless.
“Our girls’ team proved everyone wrong, including myself,” Blount said. “I honestly didn't know what to expect after graduating key runners and leadership last year. Towards the middle of the season, I realized this was more than just a rebuilding year for them.”
Tiffany Holly led Jackson County at state with a 54th-place finish (23:22.04). Contributing the Panthers’ collective team score of 315 points were Melina Cuesta (60th, 23:40.53), Joy Ellis (62nd, 23:44.10), Annie Kate Riley (64th, 23:47.49) and Reagan Bewley (91st, 24:54.03).
Blout said the team demonstrated an ability throughout the year to run in a tight pack and score points, which ultimately led to a region runner-up finish and the 11th-place showing at state.
“We didn't break into the top 10 at state, but my coaching staff and I walked away beaming,” she said. “They battled hard and our average time was only 15 seconds slower than last year. The competition was just stronger this time around. We're returning our whole squad next season and that's exciting to say the least.”
Blount also said she was “immensely proud” of what both the boys’ and girls’ teams accomplished this season. The coach said the program achieved a goal of building a tight-knit group of runners setting personal-best times.
“So much of that goal had to happen organically, and it didn't happen right away,” she said. “However, the momentum was powerful once it did. Personal records were continually broken and runners that started on JV found their way to our top seven. We achieved our goal this season, and we achieved success.”
East Jackson teams both earn top-20 finishes at state
East Jackson’s cross country program closed its season with a 15th-place finish in Class AAA from its girls’ team and a 17th-place showing from its boys’ squad Saturday at the state meet in Carrolton.
Lissett Miranda led the girls with a 52nd-place finish and a time of 23:19.53. Katherine Smith (72nd, 24:05.44), Kaitlyn Weaver (73rd, 24:07.68), Logan Horne (86th, 24:43.10) and Karla Hernandez-Rios (106th, 25:44.36) all scored as well as the Eagles finished with 369 points.
Marco Flores had the fastest day for East Jackson’s boys, running a time of 18:02.3 to finish 33rd. Rounding out the top five were Theron Walker (88th, 19:30.35), Andree Menchaca (95th, 19:38.93), Noah Watts (107th, 19:56.44) and Oscar Sanchez (146th, 20:40.4). East Jackson’s boys finished with 461 points.
“I was pleased with the state performances as they were in line with how they did during the regular season,” coach Tomy Sitton said. “I thought Theron Walker ran really well. Marco was our highest finisher on the boy's side and glad he finished on a good note.”
